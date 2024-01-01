$18,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE R-LINE 6SPD / Sunroof / Leather / Carplay Android / Blind Spot
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
123,104KM
Used
VIN 3VWW57BUXKM038369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7254
- Mileage 123,104 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHLINE R-LINE TRIM | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Blind Spot Assist | Steering Controls | Remote Entry | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2021 2018 2017 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Accord Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 A5 A3 Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Kia Forte K5 Optima Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
