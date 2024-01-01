$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 BMW 3 Series
330I XDrive / Leather / Sunroof / Memory Seats / Push Start
2020 BMW 3 Series
330I XDrive / Leather / Sunroof / Memory Seats / Push Start
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
70,400KM
Used
VIN WBA5R7C00LFH41673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,400 KM
Vehicle Description
330I XDRIVE | Leather | Navigation | Push Start | Sunroof | Remote Keyless Entry | Alloys | Dual Climate Control | Drive Mode Select | Heated Seats | Bluetooth Audio | Memory Seats | Power Seats | LED Lighting | Cruise Control | *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2021 2022 BMW 340 320 335 328 X Drive 5-Series 3-Series 2-Series AWD Mercedes C-Class C300 C400 Mercedes C250 C350 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Audi A4 A5 A3 S3 S4 S5 VW Jetta Passat Golf Lexus IS IS200 IS300 IS350 Lexus RC RC300 RC350 Acura TLX ILX Tesla Model3. The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
2020 BMW 3 Series