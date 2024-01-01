$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
25t AWD Checkered Flag
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
25t AWD Checkered Flag
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,609KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SADCP2FX6LA658126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,609 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 7,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie 271,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat | Sunroof | Harman/Kardon | RWD 108,585 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2020 Jaguar F-PACE