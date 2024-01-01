$348,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Lamborghini Huracan
EVO AWD
2020 Lamborghini Huracan
EVO AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$348,888
+ taxes & licensing
16,975KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZHWCT4ZF1LLA13694
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 16,975 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB 15,000 KM $344,888 + tax & lic
2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 85 KM $298,888 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT AWD 43,610 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$348,888
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2020 Lamborghini Huracan