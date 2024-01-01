Menu
2020 Lamborghini Huracan

16,975 KM

$348,888

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

16,975KM
Used
VIN ZHWCT4ZF1LLA13694

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 16,975 KM

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB 15,000 KM $344,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 85 KM $298,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT AWD 43,610 KM $41,888 + tax & lic

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

2020 Lamborghini Huracan