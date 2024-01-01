$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GT / LOADED / LEATHER / SUNROOF / PUSH START / VENTILLATED SEATS
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GT / LOADED / LEATHER / SUNROOF / PUSH START / VENTILLATED SEATS
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,117KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1GL1WY6L1521783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7275
- Mileage 126,117 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SPORT GT | Automatic | Leather | Sunroof | Dual Climate Control | Memory Seats | Power Seats | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering | Push Start | Remote Entry | Heated Seats | Blind Spot | Lane Departure | Forward Safety | Carplay+Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | Cruise Control | *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Toyota Matrix Corolla IM Corolla Hatch Yaris Yaris Hatch Mazda 6 Mazda 2 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Cruze, Ford Focus Hatch Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Hatch Civic Accord Nissan Sentra Altima Versa Note Nissan Versa Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Elantra GT Elantra Sonata Kia Rio Rio5 Forte Forte5 Optima K5 model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please visit our website for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION / Push Start / Carplay Android / HTD Seats 213,000 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD Pearl White Reverse Camera/Carplay Android Auto/Blind Spot/Heated Seats 99,811 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Heated Seats / Carplay Android 154,000 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Mazda MAZDA6