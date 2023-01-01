2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 2 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128951

Stock #: 12683

VIN: W1KWJ8EB3LF998152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 12683

Mileage 79,249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking Driver Monitoring-Alert BabySmart Child Seat Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Run-flat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps All-season tires Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Wireless Phone Charging 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Mercedes me connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Mercedes me connect Tracker System Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 5 Speakers Mechanical 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Ride Control Suspension Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Power Tilt Wheel AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY Front Bucket Seats -inc: armrest w/storage compartment

