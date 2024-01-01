$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Carplay
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Carplay
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,241KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB1LJ663951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14463
- Mileage 64,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Panoramic Roof, Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Push Button Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Even in such a small and compact crossover like this GLA, Mercedes-Benz has not abandoned their strict policies for quality and perfection in this compact SUV. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
An SUV that fits any occasion, this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is ready for your urban commute, your cross country road trip, and your back country trek in one beautiful package. Small and nimble like a hatchback, but rugged and capable like an SUV, you can get the job done in this GLA. With a comfortable, luxurious, and well appointed interior, you can get it done in comfort and style, too. This SUV has 64,241 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC. This GLA packs a whole lot of cool into a small package. ECO start/stop, dual clutch automatic transmission, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension, active brake assist and adaptive braking, an off-road assistance program that gives you more in depth control, attention assist, active brake assist, LED lighting including fog lights, SmartKey with keyless start, keyless go, and rain sensing wipers keep you rolling, safe, and in charge. Keeping you connected is a 7 inch color display with central controller, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, HD Radio, an in-dash SD card reader, and a CD player with MP3 capability. For supreme luxury the interior is loaded with a hands free power tailgate, 4.5 color instrument display, power driver seat with memory, heated front seats, fold flat front passenger seat, Mercedes me Connect services with remote start on your mobile app, and multicolor ambient cabin lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Folding Passenger Seat Backrest
Analog Appearance
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: TBD
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA