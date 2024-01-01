2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Menu
2020 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works It comes with Heated seats, Harman kardon speakers, Backup camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote trunk release, Navigation and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

25,710 KM

$35,488

John Cooper Works

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

25,710KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,710 KM

2020 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works

It comes with Heated seats, Harman kardon speakers, Backup camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote trunk release, Navigation and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

