$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum No Accident 360cam Navigation Bose Leather Panoramic Roof
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum No Accident 360cam Navigation Bose Leather Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,562KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC703621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14853
- Mileage 48,562 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Bose Audio, 360 View Camera, Remote Start, Park Assist, Blindspot, Lane Assist, Emergency Brake!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 48,562 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 48,562 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Lexus NX 300 No Accident Carplay Sunroof Lane Keep 54,686 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Long Range Autopilot Glass Roof 56,713 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-9 GS No Accident Carplay Blind Spot Lane Keep 59,251 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Nissan Rogue