$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,972KM
VIN 3C6URVJG3LE117297
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 120,972 KM
Vehicle Description
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2020 RAM Cargo Van