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<strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2020 RAM Cargo Van

120,972 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle
14233895

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,972KM
VIN 3C6URVJG3LE117297

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 120,972 KM

Vehicle Description

At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2020 RAM Cargo Van