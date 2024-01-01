$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
27,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF715228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T1039
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
