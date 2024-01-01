Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>HIGHLINE TRIM</span> | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Blind Spot Assist | Steering Controls | Remote Entry | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2022 2018 2019 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 Honda Accord Mazda3 Mazda6. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.<br></div>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

90,466 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Blind Spot Monitor

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Blind Spot Monitor

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,466KM
Used
VIN 3VWEB7BU7LM073280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7273
  • Mileage 90,466 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE TRIM | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Blind Spot Assist | Steering Controls | Remote Entry | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2022 2018 2019 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 Honda Accord Mazda3 Mazda6. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION / Push Start / Carplay Android / HTD Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION / Push Start / Carplay Android / HTD Seats 213,000 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD Pearl White Reverse Camera/Carplay Android Auto/Blind Spot/Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD Pearl White Reverse Camera/Carplay Android Auto/Blind Spot/Heated Seats 99,811 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Heated Seats / Carplay Android for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Heated Seats / Carplay Android 154,000 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta