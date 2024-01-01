Menu
date 2024-01-01

Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!.......

2021 BMW 4 Series

103,280 KM

Details Description Features

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 4 Series

430 i xDrive M-SPORT PKG|NAVIGATION

2021 BMW 4 Series

430 i xDrive M-SPORT PKG|NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

103,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA73AP03MCG60393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W332
  • Mileage 103,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-XXXX

647-824-3439

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2021 BMW 4 Series