2021 Hyundai Elantra

85,022 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,022KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG2MU140923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,022 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred

Comes with Heated seats, Blind Spot, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, lane keeping assist, Backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

