<p data-start=98 data-end=180><strong data-start=98 data-end=178>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab (64 Box) 💪</strong></p><p data-start=182 data-end=396>Powerful, spacious, and well-equipped – this <strong data-start=227 data-end=266>2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab</strong> with the <strong data-start=276 data-end=294>3.6L V6 engine</strong>, <strong data-start=296 data-end=311>tow package</strong>, and <strong data-start=317 data-end=332>151,050 kms</strong> is the perfect truck for work, family, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=398 data-end=937>✅ 3.6L Pentastar V6 – reliable, fuel-efficient & capable<br data-start=454 data-end=457>✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – confident performance in all conditions<br data-start=515 data-end=518>✅ Crew Cab – roomy interior with seating for family or crew<br data-start=577 data-end=580>✅ 6’4” Box – ideal for hauling, towing, and everyday use<br data-start=636 data-end=639>✅ Tow Package – ready for trailers, boats, or equipment<br data-start=694 data-end=697>✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=730 data-end=733>✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=799 data-end=802>✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=834 data-end=837>✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Keyless Entry<br data-start=887 data-end=890>✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Big Horn Styling</p><p data-start=939 data-end=1104>The Ram 1500 Big Horn is known for <strong data-start=974 data-end=1033>its smooth ride, strong capability, and modern features</strong>, making it one of the most comfortable full-size trucks on the road.</p><p data-start=1106 data-end=1183>💰 <strong data-start=1109 data-end=1181>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p data-start=1185 data-end=1247>📍 <strong data-start=1188 data-end=1201>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1185 data-end=1247><strong data-start=1188 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1102><strong data-start=1120 data-end=1133>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.</strong></strong></strong></p>

2021 RAM 1500

151,050 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

13483375

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RRFMG2MN686498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-439-7689

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2021 RAM 1500