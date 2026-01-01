$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,050 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab (6'4" Box) 💪
Powerful, spacious, and well-equipped – this 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab with the 3.6L V6 engine, tow package, and 151,050 kms is the perfect truck for work, family, or weekend adventures.
✅ 3.6L Pentastar V6 – reliable, fuel-efficient & capable
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – confident performance in all conditions
✅ Crew Cab – roomy interior with seating for family or crew
✅ 6’4” Box – ideal for hauling, towing, and everyday use
✅ Tow Package – ready for trailers, boats, or equipment
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Keyless Entry
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Big Horn Styling
The Ram 1500 Big Horn is known for its smooth ride, strong capability, and modern features, making it one of the most comfortable full-size trucks on the road.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
M&L Autos
905-439-7689