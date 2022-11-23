$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Car Squad Ltd.
905-366-0123
2021 Toyota Corolla
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
2,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9361204
- Stock #: CS820
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP253323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Corolla LE Options:
This Toyota Corolla SE offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition.
Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.
Visit Us:
Find this Toyota Corolla SE at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9