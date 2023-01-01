2021 Toyota Corolla

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 7 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932735

9932735 Stock #: 12324

12324 VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP190501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12324

Mileage 66,715 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Windshield wiper deicer Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17) Wheels: 16" Alloy w/Wheel Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Selective service internet access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, driver lumbar support, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 4.76 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.