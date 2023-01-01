$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
45 Progressiv quattro
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA14AAFY7N2005106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P3097
- Mileage 34,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
