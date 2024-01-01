$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,256KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJCT2NC223400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 223400
- Mileage 73,256 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 DODGE DURANGO R/T Plus AWD
The R/T comes with a 5.7-Liter V8 HEMI Engine. This pumps up the horsepower to 360 with 391 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 7,400 lbs. This Dodge is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 sec.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
USB port
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
