Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

28,558 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 11130502
  2. 11130502
  3. 11130502
  4. 11130502
  5. 11130502
  6. 11130502
  7. 11130502
  8. 11130502
  9. 11130502
  10. 11130502
  11. 11130502
  12. 11130502
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKAG2N8557657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 28,558 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 45 Technik for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A5 45 Technik 52,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev GT 88,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee