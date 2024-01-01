Menu
2022 LAMBORGHINI URUS

This beast draws its power from the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that produces a mammoth 641 horsepower and 626 foot-pounds of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*

Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C

We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.

Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!

Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2022 Lamborghini Urus

31,858 KM

$328,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lamborghini Urus

FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES

2022 Lamborghini Urus

FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$328,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,858KM
Used
VIN ZPBCA1ZL7NLA18135

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,858 KM

2022 LAMBORGHINI URUS

This beast draws its power from the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that produces a mammoth 641 horsepower and 626 foot-pounds of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

tinted windows

ABS Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

$328,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Lamborghini Urus