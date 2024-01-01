$328,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Lamborghini Urus
FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
31,858KM
Used
VIN ZPBCA1ZL7NLA18135
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,858 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 LAMBORGHINI URUS
This beast draws its power from the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that produces a mammoth 641 horsepower and 626 foot-pounds of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Exterior
tinted windows
Safety
ABS Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email B Town Auto Sales
