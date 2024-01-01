$75,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
LT 8 Passengers
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14012J
- Mileage 8,932 KM
Vehicle Description
8932 KMS ... TRIPLE BLACK LT 8 PASSENGERS ... LEATHER SEATS ... FACTORY NAVIGATION AND BACKUP ASSIST ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... BI-LED LIGHTING ... RUNNING BOARDS.. 18" WHEELS ... KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START ...GM TRAILER HITCH ... V8 - 5.3 LITRES ENGINE 4WD.
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT... LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
