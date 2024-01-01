Menu
8932 KMS ... TRIPLE BLACK LT 8 PASSENGERS ... LEATHER SEATS ... FACTORY NAVIGATION AND BACKUP ASSIST ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... BI-LED LIGHTING ... RUNNING BOARDS.. 18 WHEELS ... KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START ...GM TRAILER HITCH ... V8 - 5.3 LITRES ENGINE 4WD.

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT... LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

8,932 KM

Details Description Features

$75,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 8 Passengers

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 8 Passengers

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

8,932KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKDXPR438042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14012J
  • Mileage 8,932 KM

Vehicle Description

8932 KMS ... TRIPLE BLACK LT 8 PASSENGERS ... LEATHER SEATS ... FACTORY NAVIGATION AND BACKUP ASSIST ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... BI-LED LIGHTING ... RUNNING BOARDS.. 18" WHEELS ... KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START ...GM TRAILER HITCH ... V8 - 5.3 LITRES ENGINE 4WD.

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT... LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2023 Chevrolet Suburban