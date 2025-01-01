$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 75,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White Knuckle over Black Nappa leather, this 2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD blends muscle-car performance with luxury SUV comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic, it delivers 360 horsepower with confident all-weather traction — all wrapped in bold R/T styling.
Key Features & Options
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS
8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
R/T Blacktop Package ($995)
20” Black Noise aluminum wheels
Satin Black Dodge tail lamp badge
Pirelli 265/50R20 Performance All-Season tires
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats (Heated & Ventilated)
Power Sunroof
Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1” Display
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / SiriusXM w/ 360L
Wireless Charging Pad & USB-C Ports
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection
Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with Stop
Trailer Tow Group IV with Class IV Hitch Receiver
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller & 4/7-Pin Wiring
Power Liftgate / Remote Start System
Rain Brake Support & Hill Start Assist
Black Roof Rails & Mopar Tubular Side Steps ($895)
Dodge Performance Pages & Sport Mode
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
