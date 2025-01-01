Menu
<h2 data-start=257 data-end=341><strong data-start=260 data-end=341>2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD – 5.7L HEMI V8 | Blacktop Package | White on Black</strong></h2> <p data-start=343 data-end=679>Finished in <strong data-start=355 data-end=397>White Knuckle over Black Nappa leather</strong>, this <strong data-start=404 data-end=434>2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD</strong> blends muscle-car performance with luxury SUV comfort. Powered by the legendary <strong data-start=515 data-end=531>5.7L HEMI V8</strong> paired with an <strong data-start=547 data-end=580>8-speed TorqueFlite automatic</strong>, it delivers 360 horsepower with confident all-weather traction — all wrapped in bold R/T styling. <h3 data-start=681 data-end=711><strong data-start=685 data-end=711>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=712 data-end=1765> <li data-start=712 data-end=762> <p data-start=714 data-end=762><strong data-start=714 data-end=760>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS</strong> </li> <li data-start=763 data-end=813> <p data-start=765 data-end=813><strong data-start=765 data-end=811>8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=814 data-end=843> <p data-start=816 data-end=843><strong data-start=816 data-end=841>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> </li> <li data-start=844 data-end=1010> <p data-start=846 data-end=879><strong data-start=846 data-end=870>R/T Blacktop Package</strong> ($995) <ul data-start=882 data-end=1010> <li data-start=882 data-end=917> <p data-start=884 data-end=917>20” Black Noise aluminum wheels </li> <li data-start=920 data-end=957> <p data-start=922 data-end=957>Satin Black Dodge tail lamp badge </li> <li data-start=960 data-end=1010> <p data-start=962 data-end=1010>Pirelli 265/50R20 Performance All-Season tires </li> </ul> </li> <li data-start=1011 data-end=1073> <p data-start=1013 data-end=1073><strong data-start=1013 data-end=1049>Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats</strong> (Heated & Ventilated) </li> <li data-start=1074 data-end=1095> <p data-start=1076 data-end=1095><strong data-start=1076 data-end=1093>Power Sunroof</strong> </li> <li data-start=1096 data-end=1137> <p data-start=1098 data-end=1137><strong data-start=1098 data-end=1135>Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1” Display</strong> </li> <li data-start=1138 data-end=1193> <p data-start=1140 data-end=1193><strong data-start=1140 data-end=1191>Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / SiriusXM w/ 360L</strong> </li> <li data-start=1194 data-end=1237> <p data-start=1196 data-end=1237><strong data-start=1196 data-end=1235>Wireless Charging Pad & USB-C Ports</strong> </li> <li data-start=1238 data-end=1284> <p data-start=1240 data-end=1284><strong data-start=1240 data-end=1282>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go</strong> </li> <li data-start=1285 data-end=1338> <p data-start=1287 data-end=1338><strong data-start=1287 data-end=1336>Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking</strong> </li> <li data-start=1339 data-end=1396> <p data-start=1341 data-end=1396><strong data-start=1341 data-end=1394>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection</strong> </li> <li data-start=1397 data-end=1452> <p data-start=1399 data-end=1452><strong data-start=1399 data-end=1450>Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with Stop</strong> </li> <li data-start=1453 data-end=1510> <p data-start=1455 data-end=1510><strong data-start=1455 data-end=1508>Trailer Tow Group IV with Class IV Hitch Receiver</strong> </li> <li data-start=1511 data-end=1571> <p data-start=1513 data-end=1571><strong data-start=1513 data-end=1569>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller & 4/7-Pin Wiring</strong> </li> <li data-start=1572 data-end=1616> <p data-start=1574 data-end=1616><strong data-start=1574 data-end=1614>Power Liftgate / Remote Start System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1617 data-end=1663> <p data-start=1619 data-end=1663><strong data-start=1619 data-end=1661>Rain Brake Support & Hill Start Assist</strong> </li> <li data-start=1664 data-end=1722> <p data-start=1666 data-end=1722><strong data-start=1666 data-end=1713>Black Roof Rails & Mopar Tubular Side Steps</strong> ($895) </li> <li data-start=1723 data-end=1765> <p data-start=1725 data-end=1765><strong data-start=1725 data-end=1765>Dodge Performance Pages & Sport Mode</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers.

2023 Dodge Durango

75,397 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

13167182

2023 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,397KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT6PC616979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Dodge Durango