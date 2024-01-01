2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Trailer Hitch

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Pickup bed

Suspension Package, Standard

Brake lining wear indicator

Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84...

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)