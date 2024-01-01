$46,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara No Accident Carplay Navigation Remote Start
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara No Accident Carplay Navigation Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
18,616KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN8PW589299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14038FA
- Mileage 18,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, Push Button Start, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Jeep Wrangler is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 18,616 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN8PW589299.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
AM / FM / CD Player
Email Tabangi Motors
2023 Jeep Wrangler