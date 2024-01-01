2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
One of a kind 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580 Long Wheel Base- Rare Manufaktur Edition Cashmere Blue Interior.

MSRP Options and Packages:

S580V4M - S580 4MATIC Sedan

D21 - Green Levy Tax (Price TBD)

D44 - Omission of Foot Activated Trunk Release

DP1 - Premium Package

- Climate Comfort Front Seats

- Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats

- 360-Degree Camera

- Enhanced Heated Front Seats

- Active Parking Assist

- Luxury Comfort Headrests

- Head Up Display

DN1 - Night Package

- AMG Styling Package

- AMG Line

- Night Package

- AMG Floor Mats

- Sport Brake System

DO1 - Premium Rear Seating Package

- Electrically Adjustable Rear Seatbacks

- Rear Seat Memory

- Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows

- Climate Comfort Rear Seats

- Enhanced Heated Rear Seats

- Sun Protection Package

- Rear Multicontour Seats

- Neck Warmer

- Massage Functions

- MBUX Rear Tablet

DX1 - Exclusive Package

- Extended Trim Elements

- Illuminated Door Sill Panels

- Chrome Loading Sill

- Contrast Stitched Floormats

- Exclusive Package

DE1 - MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Interior-1

- ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL PANEL with BRAND

PATTERN

- Two-Tone Steering Wheel

- PLATINUM COLOURED LOGOS IN FLOOR MATS and

CUSHIONS

- MANUFAKTUR BADGE IN FRONT CENTER

CONSOLE

- MANUFAKTUR STITCHING ON REAR WINDOW

SHELF

- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel

- MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE

- MANUFAKTUR High-Pile Floor Mats w/ Leather

201 - 4.5 Degree Rear Axle Steering

811 - Burmester 4D High-End Surround Sound System

878 - Active Ambient Lighting

RWN - 21inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels - Black

R01 - Summer Performance Tires

B51 - TireFit

MET - Metallic Paint

61U - Black DINAMICA Roof Liner

H17 - Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim Price: $184,950 Plus Tax Mileage: 13000 Kms Location: Mississauga Auto Group, Mississauga, ON Finance , Lease Or Purchase Cash, Car will be sold certified

Key Features: Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost Transmission: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic Drive Type: 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive Interior: Premium Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats Technology: 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, MBUX infotainment system, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Safety: Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Safe® Plus, 360-degree camera Comfort: Executive rear seat package, Burmeister® 3D Surround Sound System, Panoramic sunroof

Why Choose the 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580? Unmatched Luxury: Experience the pinnacle of luxury with exquisite materials, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous craftsmanship. Powerful Performance: The V8 Biturbo engine combined with EQ Boost ensures thrilling performance and seamless power delivery. Advanced Safety: Equipped with the latest safety features, this S580 offers unparalleled peace of mind. Low Mileage: With just 13000 kms, this vehicle is nearly brand new and in impeccable condition. Prestigious Elegance: The S580's iconic design and opulent interior make every drive a statement of sophistication.

Contact Us: Don't miss this opportunity to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Visit Mississauga Auto Group today to experience the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580!

Phone: 905-808-1198 Email: Mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

Mississauga Auto Group – Excellence in Every Drive: At Mississauga Auto Group, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service. Discover the luxury and performance of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 today!

Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: Closed

Indulge in the ultimate driving experience with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580. Your journey towards unparalleled luxury begins here. --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Low Mileage:</span> With just 13000 kms, this vehicle is nearly brand new and in impeccable condition.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Prestigious Elegance:</span> The S580s iconic design and opulent interior make every drive a statement of sophistication.</li></ul><h4 style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-size: 16px; font-weight: inherit; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; line-height: 1.5; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact Us:</h4><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;>Dont miss this opportunity to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Visit Mississauga Auto Group today to experience the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580!</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Phone:</span> 905-808-1198<br style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Email:</span> Mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com<br style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Address:</span> <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #202124; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</span></p><h4 style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-size: 16px; font-weight: inherit; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; line-height: 1.5; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;>Mississauga Auto Group – Excellence in Every Drive:</h4><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;>At Mississauga Auto Group, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service. Discover the luxury and performance of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 today!</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Website:</span> www.mississaugaautogroup.com<br style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Hours:</span> Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: Closed</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff;>Indulge in the ultimate driving experience with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580. Your journey towards unparalleled luxury begins here.</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$184,950

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K6G7GB7PA217061

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23MBS61
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

One of a kind 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580 Long Wheel Base- Rare Manufaktur Edition Cashmere Blue Interior.

MSRP Options and Packages:

S580V4M - S580 4MATIC Sedan

D21 - Green Levy Tax (Price TBD)

D44 - Omission of Foot Activated Trunk Release

DP1 - Premium Package

- Climate Comfort Front Seats

- Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats

- 360-Degree Camera

- Enhanced Heated Front Seats

- Active Parking Assist

- Luxury Comfort Headrests

- Head Up Display

DN1 - Night Package

- AMG Styling Package

- AMG Line

- Night Package

- AMG Floor Mats

- Sport Brake System

DO1 - Premium Rear Seating Package

- Electrically Adjustable Rear Seatbacks

- Rear Seat Memory

- Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows

- Climate Comfort Rear Seats

- Enhanced Heated Rear Seats

- Sun Protection Package

- Rear Multicontour Seats

- Neck Warmer

- Massage Functions

- MBUX Rear Tablet

DX1 - Exclusive Package

- Extended Trim Elements

- Illuminated Door Sill Panels

- Chrome Loading Sill

- Contrast Stitched Floormats

- Exclusive Package

DE1 - MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Interior-1

- ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL PANEL with BRAND

PATTERN

- Two-Tone Steering Wheel

- PLATINUM COLOURED LOGOS IN FLOOR MATS and

CUSHIONS

- MANUFAKTUR BADGE IN FRONT CENTER

CONSOLE

- MANUFAKTUR STITCHING ON REAR WINDOW

SHELF

- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel

- MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE

- MANUFAKTUR High-Pile Floor Mats w/ Leather

201 - 4.5 Degree Rear Axle Steering

811 - Burmester 4D High-End Surround Sound System

878 - Active Ambient Lighting

RWN - 21inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels - Black

R01 - Summer Performance Tires

B51 - TireFit

MET - Metallic Paint

61U - Black DINAMICA Roof Liner

H17 - Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim

Price: $184,950 Plus Tax
Mileage: 13000 Kms
Location: Mississauga Auto Group, Mississauga, ON

Finance , Lease Or Purchase Cash, Car will be sold certified

Key Features:
  • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost
  • Transmission: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic
  • Drive Type: 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive
  • Interior: Premium Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats
  • Technology: 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, MBUX infotainment system, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
  • Safety: Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Safe® Plus, 360-degree camera
  • Comfort: Executive rear seat package, Burmeister® 3D Surround Sound System, Panoramic sunroof
Why Choose the 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580?
  • Unmatched Luxury: Experience the pinnacle of luxury with exquisite materials, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous craftsmanship.
  • Powerful Performance: The V8 Biturbo engine combined with EQ Boost ensures thrilling performance and seamless power delivery.
  • Advanced Safety: Equipped with the latest safety features, this S580 offers unparalleled peace of mind.
  • Low Mileage: With just 13000 kms, this vehicle is nearly brand new and in impeccable condition.
  • Prestigious Elegance: The S580's iconic design and opulent interior make every drive a statement of sophistication.
Contact Us:

Don't miss this opportunity to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Visit Mississauga Auto Group today to experience the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580!

Phone: 905-808-1198
Email: Mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

Mississauga Auto Group – Excellence in Every Drive:

At Mississauga Auto Group, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service. Discover the luxury and performance of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 today!

Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: Closed

Indulge in the ultimate driving experience with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580. Your journey towards unparalleled luxury begins here.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

