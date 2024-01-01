$184,950+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$184,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23MBS61
- Mileage 13,800 KM
Vehicle Description
MSRP Options and Packages:
S580V4M - S580 4MATIC Sedan
D21 - Green Levy Tax (Price TBD)
D44 - Omission of Foot Activated Trunk Release
DP1 - Premium Package
- Climate Comfort Front Seats
- Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats
- 360-Degree Camera
- Enhanced Heated Front Seats
- Active Parking Assist
- Luxury Comfort Headrests
- Head Up Display
DN1 - Night Package
- AMG Styling Package
- AMG Line
- Night Package
- AMG Floor Mats
- Sport Brake System
DO1 - Premium Rear Seating Package
- Electrically Adjustable Rear Seatbacks
- Rear Seat Memory
- Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows
- Climate Comfort Rear Seats
- Enhanced Heated Rear Seats
- Sun Protection Package
- Rear Multicontour Seats
- Neck Warmer
- Massage Functions
- MBUX Rear Tablet
DX1 - Exclusive Package
- Extended Trim Elements
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Chrome Loading Sill
- Contrast Stitched Floormats
- Exclusive Package
DE1 - MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Interior-1
- ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL PANEL with BRAND
PATTERN
- Two-Tone Steering Wheel
- PLATINUM COLOURED LOGOS IN FLOOR MATS and
CUSHIONS
- MANUFAKTUR BADGE IN FRONT CENTER
CONSOLE
- MANUFAKTUR STITCHING ON REAR WINDOW
SHELF
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE
- MANUFAKTUR High-Pile Floor Mats w/ Leather
201 - 4.5 Degree Rear Axle Steering
811 - Burmester 4D High-End Surround Sound System
878 - Active Ambient Lighting
RWN - 21inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels - Black
R01 - Summer Performance Tires
B51 - TireFit
MET - Metallic Paint
61U - Black DINAMICA Roof Liner
H17 - Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim
Price: $184,950 Plus Tax
Mileage: 13000 Kms
Location: Mississauga Auto Group, Mississauga, ON
Finance , Lease Or Purchase Cash, Car will be sold certifiedKey Features:
- Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with EQ Boost
- Transmission: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic
- Drive Type: 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive
- Interior: Premium Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats
- Technology: 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, MBUX infotainment system, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
- Safety: Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Safe® Plus, 360-degree camera
- Comfort: Executive rear seat package, Burmeister® 3D Surround Sound System, Panoramic sunroof
- Unmatched Luxury: Experience the pinnacle of luxury with exquisite materials, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous craftsmanship.
- Powerful Performance: The V8 Biturbo engine combined with EQ Boost ensures thrilling performance and seamless power delivery.
- Advanced Safety: Equipped with the latest safety features, this S580 offers unparalleled peace of mind.
- Low Mileage: With just 13000 kms, this vehicle is nearly brand new and in impeccable condition.
- Prestigious Elegance: The S580's iconic design and opulent interior make every drive a statement of sophistication.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Visit Mississauga Auto Group today to experience the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580!
Phone: 905-808-1198
Email: Mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
At Mississauga Auto Group, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service. Discover the luxury and performance of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 today!
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: Closed
Indulge in the ultimate driving experience with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580. Your journey towards unparalleled luxury begins here.
