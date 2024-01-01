Menu
Account
Sign In
HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Porsche 911

10,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo Coupe

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11175403
  2. 11175403
  3. 11175403
  4. 11175403
  5. 11175403
  6. 11175403
  7. 11175403
  8. 11175403
  9. 11175403
  10. 11175403
  11. 11175403
  12. 11175403
  13. 11175403
  14. 11175403
  15. 11175403
  16. 11175403
  17. 11175403
  18. 11175403
  19. 11175403
  20. 11175403
  21. 11175403
  22. 11175403
  23. 11175403
  24. 11175403
  25. 11175403
  26. 11175403
  27. 11175403
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,495KM
Used
VIN WP0AD2A96PS258054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,495 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 100 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 37,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 99,759 KM $30,988 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche 911