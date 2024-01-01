$74,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Custom | Z71 Off Road | Duramax | Allison | 4X4
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Custom | Z71 Off Road | Duramax | Allison | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Body Style Off-road
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 231844A
- Mileage 9,345 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 | Custom | Crew Cab | 4X4 | 6.6L Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel | Allison 10-spd | Red Hot Paint | Z71 Off Road Package | Bed Liner | Automatic Emergency Braking | Forward Collision Alert | Front Pedestrian Braking | Lane Departure Warning | Blind Spot | Digital Rear View Mirror
One Owner Clean Carfax
Introducing the formidable 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom, boasting a striking Red Hot exterior and propelled by the mighty Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel engine paired with an advanced Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. Built to excel both on and off the road, this truck comes equipped with the coveted Z71 Off-Road Package, ensuring superior performance and capability in any terrain. Additionally, the inclusion of the Custom Value Package enhances its functionality and comfort, offering a host of features tailored to meet your needs. From advanced technology to rugged durability, this Silverado delivers unparalleled versatility and reliability. Don't miss your chance to experience the power and capability of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom visit our dealership today and elevate your driving experience to new heights.
______________________________________________________
We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG $$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New & Used vehicles in inventory!
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks
______________________________________________________
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
______________________________________________________
Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers!
Serving, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Hamilton, Niagara, Kingston, Oshawa, Ajax, Markham, Brampton, Barrie, Vaughan, Parry Sound, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario! We have nearly 1000 new and used vehicles available to choose from.
Peel Chrysler in Mississauga, Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
Peel Chrysler Fiat
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-278-6181