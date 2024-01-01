Menu
Certified! One owner vehicle. Heated leather seats, power liftgate, dual climate control and park-assist. Steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth and navigation. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2019 Ford Escape

187,500 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99KUB35245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! One owner vehicle. Heated leather seats, power liftgate, dual climate control and park-assist. Steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth and navigation. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-XXXX

519-940-3766

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2019 Ford Escape