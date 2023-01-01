Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Transit 250

17,485 KM

Details Features

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit 250

2021 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit 250

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

  1. 9543913
  2. 9543913
  3. 9543913
  4. 9543913
  5. 9543913
  6. 9543913
  7. 9543913
  8. 9543913
  9. 9543913
  10. 9543913
  11. 9543913
  12. 9543913
  13. 9543913
  14. 9543913
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543913
  • Stock #: mka09216
  • VIN: 1FTBR3X83MKA09216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales

2008 Ford Fusion SE
 147,888 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 147,888 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma L...
 251,461 KM
$27,149 + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

Call Dealer

613-543-XXXX

(click to show)

613-543-3312

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory