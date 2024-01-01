Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2020 Mazda CX-5

62,189 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1715009223
  2. 1715009223
  3. 1715009223
  4. 1715009223
  5. 1715009223
  6. 1715009223
  7. 1715009223
  8. 1715009223
  9. 1715009223
  10. 1715009223
  11. 1715009223
  12. 1715009223
  13. 1715009223
  14. 1715009223
  15. 1715009223
  16. 1715009223
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,189KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM1L0792303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2722
  • Mileage 62,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 62,189 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT 170,690 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 102,934 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5