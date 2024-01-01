Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee.

2022 Ford MAVERICK

56,468 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL- ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!

11908058

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL- ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,468KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA81799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
2022 Ford MAVERICK