$11,990+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD 4DR AUTO
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
260,210KM
Used
VIN JTEBU11FX70101168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $12350 - Our Price is just $11990!
New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This SUV has 260,210 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 239HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
