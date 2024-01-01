Menu
Compare at $12350 - Our Price is just $11990! 

You Safety, You Save.

AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASERS EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

This SUV has 260,210 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 239HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

260,210 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

260,210KM
Used
VIN JTEBU11FX70101168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $12350 - Our Price is just $11990!

You Safety, You Save.

AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN IT'S CURRENT CONDITION.

New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This SUV has 260,210 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 239HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser