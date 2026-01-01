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2012 Honda Odyssey
EX
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
174,889KM
VIN 5FNRL5H49CB509884
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels
The Odyssey's versatile interior is perfect for your unpredictable lifestyle. This 2012 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Honda's tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, it's the Honda Odyssey. This van has 174,889 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The Odyssey's versatile interior is perfect for your unpredictable lifestyle. This 2012 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Honda's tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, it's the Honda Odyssey. This van has 174,889 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2012 Honda Odyssey