$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Suzuki SX4
Hatchback JX
2012 Suzuki SX4
Hatchback JX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,607KM
VIN JS2YB5A34C6306855
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,607 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2012 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback is for sale today.
The Suzuki SX4 offers an excellent array of features for an astonishingly low price. Even with a starting price of the base Suzuki is a value-laden car that offers the same efficient, powerful engine as in upper-level trims and a solid standard equipment list. At the top of the line, the all-wheel drive Technology hatchback doesn't break the barrier, yet bears an impressive set of equipment. With the manual transmission, the SX4 achieves a respectable 26 combined EPA estimated miles per gallon.
This sedan has 103,607 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Suzuki SX4 offers an excellent array of features for an astonishingly low price. Even with a starting price of the base Suzuki is a value-laden car that offers the same efficient, powerful engine as in upper-level trims and a solid standard equipment list. At the top of the line, the all-wheel drive Technology hatchback doesn't break the barrier, yet bears an impressive set of equipment. With the manual transmission, the SX4 achieves a respectable 26 combined EPA estimated miles per gallon.
This sedan has 103,607 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Nissan Rogue SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats 0 $6,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 75,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM 182,456 KM $8,875 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2012 Suzuki SX4