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New Arrival! This 2012 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback is for sale today.<br> <br>The Suzuki SX4 offers an excellent array of features for an astonishingly low price. Even with a starting price of the base Suzuki is a value-laden car that offers the same efficient, powerful engine as in upper-level trims and a solid standard equipment list. At the top of the line, the all-wheel drive Technology hatchback doesnt break the barrier, yet bears an impressive set of equipment. With the manual transmission, the SX4 achieves a respectable 26 combined EPA estimated miles per gallon.<br> <br>This sedan has 103,607 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2012 Suzuki SX4

103,607 KM

Details Description

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2012 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

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14285483

2012 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,607KM
VIN JS2YB5A34C6306855

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,607 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2012 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback is for sale today.

The Suzuki SX4 offers an excellent array of features for an astonishingly low price. Even with a starting price of the base Suzuki is a value-laden car that offers the same efficient, powerful engine as in upper-level trims and a solid standard equipment list. At the top of the line, the all-wheel drive Technology hatchback doesn't break the barrier, yet bears an impressive set of equipment. With the manual transmission, the SX4 achieves a respectable 26 combined EPA estimated miles per gallon.

This sedan has 103,607 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2012 Suzuki SX4