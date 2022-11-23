2013 Hyundai Veloster

$8,989 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 2 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9333268

9333268 Stock #: 158121

158121 VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU105517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 3-door

Stock # 158121

Mileage 137,228 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Fuel economy highway: 5.7L/100 km Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1') Front centre armrest: w/storage Speakers: 8 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Parking sensors: rear Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Max seating capacity: 4 Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome GVWR: 1,750kg (3,858lbs) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Interior cargo volume: 440 L (16 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Speaker type: Dimension Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,371mm (54.0) Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front hiproom: 1,351mm (53.2) Rear legroom: 805mm (31.7) Number of doors: 3 Exterior height: 1,399mm (55.1) Front legroom: 1,114mm (43.9) Rear headroom: 896mm (35.3) Passenger volume: 2,543L (89.8 cu.ft.) Rear hiproom: 1,337mm (52.6) Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior body width: 1,805mm (71.1) Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM Exterior length: 4,250mm (167.3) Front headroom: 945mm (37.2) Front tires: 215/40VR18.0 Rear tires: 215/40VR18.0 Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Curb weight: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.