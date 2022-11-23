$8,989+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Man Turbo w/Matte Grey
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$8,989
- Listing ID: 9333268
- Stock #: 158121
- VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU105517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 158121
- Mileage 137,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Including Winter tires & rims! * 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC * Manual transmission * Alloy rims * Navigation * Heated seats * Panoramic sunroof * Pushbutton start * Proximity keyless entry * Back up camera * Cruise Control * Blue tooth * Fog lights * Steering wheel-mounted audio control Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Hyundai on Hunt Club Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!
Vehicle Features
