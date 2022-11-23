Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

137,228 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

3dr Cpe Man Turbo w/Matte Grey

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

137,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9333268
  • Stock #: 158121
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU105517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 158121
  • Mileage 137,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Including Winter tires & rims! * 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC * Manual transmission * Alloy rims * Navigation * Heated seats * Panoramic sunroof * Pushbutton start * Proximity keyless entry * Back up camera * Cruise Control * Blue tooth * Fog lights * Steering wheel-mounted audio control Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Hyundai on Hunt Club Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy highway: 5.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Max seating capacity: 4
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
GVWR: 1,750kg (3,858lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Interior cargo volume: 440 L (16 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Dimension
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,371mm (54.0)
Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front hiproom: 1,351mm (53.2)
Rear legroom: 805mm (31.7)
Number of doors: 3
Exterior height: 1,399mm (55.1)
Front legroom: 1,114mm (43.9)
Rear headroom: 896mm (35.3)
Passenger volume: 2,543L (89.8 cu.ft.)
Rear hiproom: 1,337mm (52.6)
Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,805mm (71.1)
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Exterior length: 4,250mm (167.3)
Front headroom: 945mm (37.2)
Front tires: 215/40VR18.0
Rear tires: 215/40VR18.0
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

