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2014 Cadillac ATS
LUX
2014 Cadillac ATS
LUX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147KM
VIN 1G6AH5RX2E0126316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L611A
- Mileage 147 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $13389 - Our Price is just $12999!
It's hard to stand out in the entry-luxury market, but the Cadillac ATS is a strong performer. With athletic performance, a well-appointed interior, and distinct styling, the ATS highly competitive with German and Japanese rivals. This 2014 Cadillac ATS is for sale today.
The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style.
This sedan has 147 km. It's BROWN in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
It's hard to stand out in the entry-luxury market, but the Cadillac ATS is a strong performer. With athletic performance, a well-appointed interior, and distinct styling, the ATS highly competitive with German and Japanese rivals. This 2014 Cadillac ATS is for sale today.
The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style.
This sedan has 147 km. It's BROWN in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire)
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Universal home remote, programmable
Armrest, front centre
Climate control, dual-zone automatic -inc: air filtration
Lighting, interior, front & rear reading lights, cargo area lamp
Lighting, LED spotlights in doors & overhead console
Armrest, rear centre w/cupholders
Coat hooks, driver & passenger side, rear
Console, front w/shifter
Console, overhead & includes reading lamps & OnStar controls
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: 5.7" colour display, Includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster, electroluminescent
Mats, floor, carpeted front & rear
Seats, heated driver & front passenger seating
Steering column, rake & telescoping
Sunshades, sliding driver & passenger w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Trunk release, pwr
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming, frameless
Seat adjusters, 8-way pwr driver & front passenger seats plus 2-way lumbar
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Child-security rear door locks
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Child Safety Seat "LATCH" System -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in (3) places
Safety belts, 3-point, driver & front passenger
Airbags - passenger sensing system
Trunk emergency release handle, internal
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, solar absorbing, windshield
Grille, Active Aero
Grille, midnight chrome accented
Lighting, headlamps, projector halogen, includes flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel
Moldings, rocker panel, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated pwr-adjustable & driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour, manual folding w/integrated turn signal indicators & puddle lamps
Mechanical
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT
Battery, maintenance free w/rundown protection
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Suspension, 4-wheel independent, sport tuned
Recovery hook, front & rear location
Steering, ZF premium rack-&-pinion, electric
Brake system, Brembo front, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust system, dual stainless-steel w/chrome tips
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, integral front & rear
Bluetooth for phone, uplevel phone/audio w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
Additional Features
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for driver seat and outside mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$12,999
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2014 Cadillac ATS