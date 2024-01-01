$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
Location
Bells Corner Auto
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-CARS (2277)
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,313 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
12 MONTH OR 20000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT
WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com
CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.
