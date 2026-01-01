$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Bells Corner Auto
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-CARS (2277)
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,029 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT
WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com
CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bells Corner Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bells Corner Auto
Bells Corner Auto
Bells Corner Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-721-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-721-CARS (2277)