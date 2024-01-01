$21,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
4dr I4 CVT Touring
Location
Bells Corner Auto
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-CARS (2277)
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,450 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT
WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com
CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.
613-721-CARS (2277)