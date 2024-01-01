Menu
Account
Sign In
Eye grabbing and intriguing to look at, the Veloster is somewhere between being a 4 door hatchback and a 2 door coupe, managing to pull off both while looking extravagant. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 128,128 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Hyundai Veloster

128,128 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,128KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6AD0FU244429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 128,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Eye grabbing and intriguing to look at, the Veloster is somewhere between being a 4 door hatchback and a 2 door coupe, managing to pull off both while looking extravagant. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 128,128 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth 140,849 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Durango Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Dodge Durango Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats 138,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster w/Tech for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Hyundai Veloster w/Tech 128,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Veloster