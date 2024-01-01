$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Durango
Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2016 Dodge Durango
Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,447KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJEG6GC484627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System!
This Dodge Durango is a versatile SUV that offers more thrills than many of its competitors. This 2016 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 138,447 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is Citadel. This Durango Citadel is built for comfort, convenience, and style. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start,a power sunroof, HID headlights, and much more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJEG6GC484627.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Dodge Durango