2017 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2017 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,434KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD39HA071738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0319B
- Mileage 78,434 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
From its sculpted front end to its athletic, chiseled lines and profile, Yaris' aerodynamic exterior looks like it's moving even when you're standing still. This 2017 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Great looks with just a little attitude. The 2017 Toyota Yaris dismantles stereotypes and sets new standards for what a sub-compact vehicle should be. The Yaris offers an exciting new look with high quality fit and finish, generous interior space and improved driving dynamics make it THE car to have when considering a subcompact car. With revised front and rear bumpers and a more rounded design incorporating aerodynamic elements, the Yaris showcases a crisp and clean exterior with a healthy dose of style.This low mileage hatchback has just 78,434 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE. This 2017 Toyota Yaris LE is a stylish user-friendly hatchback that comes with a long list of standard equipment including heated wipers, heated side mirrors, 6.1 inch display with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, USB input, power windows, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cruise control, front adjustable bucket seats, power door locks, forward collision warning, lane departure alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Collision Warning
2017 Toyota Yaris