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2018 Audi RS 5
Coupe 2.9 TFSI quattro tiptronic
2018 Audi RS 5
Coupe 2.9 TFSI quattro tiptronic
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$51,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,857KM
VIN WUARWAF58JA904823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Misano Red Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0747
- Mileage 33,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Theres no denying the monstrous abilities of this Audi RS 5. This 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi RS 5 offers concentrated performance in a precisely designed package. Elegant, sweeping lines give way to an aggressive stance while the potent engine supports the promises made by its ruthless stare. This Audi RS 5 was built to perform at a higher level.
This low mileage coupe has just 33,857 km. It's Misano Red Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RS 5 Coupe's trim level is 2.9 TFSI quattro tiptronic. On the street or on the track, this Audi RS 5 is ready for anything. On top of its incredible performance, it comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, leather seats, heated and massaging front seats, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $443.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Theres no denying the monstrous abilities of this Audi RS 5. This 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi RS 5 offers concentrated performance in a precisely designed package. Elegant, sweeping lines give way to an aggressive stance while the potent engine supports the promises made by its ruthless stare. This Audi RS 5 was built to perform at a higher level.
This low mileage coupe has just 33,857 km. It's Misano Red Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RS 5 Coupe's trim level is 2.9 TFSI quattro tiptronic. On the street or on the track, this Audi RS 5 is ready for anything. On top of its incredible performance, it comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, leather seats, heated and massaging front seats, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $443.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Audi RS 5