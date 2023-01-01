Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

70,159 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES AWD - Bluetooth - $165 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES AWD - Bluetooth - $165 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001975
  • Stock #: OB0489A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL2JC194392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0489A
  • Mileage 70,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!

The Ford EcoSport offers sporty performance that makes it ideal for care-free everyday driving. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 70,159 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our EcoSport's trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, body-color bumpers, automatic halogen headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL2JC194392.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2023 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 22,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 53,916 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 165,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory