2018 Ford EcoSport
SES AWD - Bluetooth - $165 B/W
70,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10001975
- Stock #: OB0489A
- VIN: MAJ6P1CL2JC194392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
The Ford EcoSport offers sporty performance that makes it ideal for care-free everyday driving. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 70,159 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, body-color bumpers, automatic halogen headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL2JC194392.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
