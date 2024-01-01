Menu
<b>Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesnt have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - its really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 96,563 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Konas trim level is Ultimate. This Kona Ultimate gives you the best of everything without breaking the bank. It comes with the Hyundai SmartSense safety tech suite which includes lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and blind spot collision warning, a color touchscreen with navigation, Infinity premium audio, LED headlights with high beam assist, a wireless charging pad, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch head-up display, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Hyundai KONA

96,563 KM

Ultimate

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

96,563KM
Used
VIN KM8K5CA51JU072658

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0225A
  • Mileage 96,563 KM

Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 96,563 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kona's trim level is Ultimate. This Kona Ultimate gives you the best of everything without breaking the bank. It comes with the Hyundai SmartSense safety tech suite which includes lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and blind spot collision warning, a color touchscreen with navigation, Infinity premium audio, LED headlights with high beam assist, a wireless charging pad, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch head-up display, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

