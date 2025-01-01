$16,998+ tax & licensing
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S - Loaded Package
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S - Loaded Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,517KM
VIN WMWXP7C50J2A47318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepper White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 145,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear!
This 2018 MINI 3 Door is a peppy little car with distinctive playful styling and a spirited performance. This 2018 MINI 3 Door is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Unconventional in every way possible and a style icon that derives its style from a historic model, the 2018 Mini 3 Door is one little compact that will make you fall in love with it the moment you step inside. A premium cabin, sporty performances and a design to remember, this Mini is the true statement you are trying to portray.This hatchback has 145,517 kms. It's pepper white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Door's trim level is Cooper S. The Cooper S adds a little extra on top of the base model. Options carry over from the previous trim and also includes white turn signals, push button start, power front seats, carbon fiber interior inserts, a firmer suspension, as well as more power from an upgraded engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 Inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear, Visibility Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leatherette shift knob trim
Additional Features
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Visibility Package
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 938 mm
Curb weight: 1,263 kg
Essentials Package
Overall Length: 3,858 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,215 mm
Overall height: 1,414 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,284 mm
Rear Leg Room: 783 mm
Overall Width: 1,727 mm
Max cargo capacity: 731 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,642 kg
Fuel Capacity: 44 L
Wheelbase: 2,495 mm
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
MINI Connected
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
17 inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels
Park Sensing System - Rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 MINI 3 Door