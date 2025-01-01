Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear!</b><br> <br> This 2018 MINI 3 Door is a peppy little car with distinctive playful styling and a spirited performance. This 2018 MINI 3 Door is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>Unconventional in every way possible and a style icon that derives its style from a historic model, the 2018 Mini 3 Door is one little compact that will make you fall in love with it the moment you step inside. A premium cabin, sporty performances and a design to remember, this Mini is the true statement you are trying to portray.This hatchback has 145,517 kms. Its pepper white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3 Doors trim level is Cooper S. The Cooper S adds a little extra on top of the base model. Options carry over from the previous trim and also includes white turn signals, push button start, power front seats, carbon fiber interior inserts, a firmer suspension, as well as more power from an upgraded engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 Inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear, Visibility Package. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$145.06</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2018 MINI 3 Door

145,517 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S - Loaded Package

Watch This Vehicle
12057013

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S - Loaded Package

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,517KM
VIN WMWXP7C50J2A47318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear!

This 2018 MINI 3 Door is a peppy little car with distinctive playful styling and a spirited performance. This 2018 MINI 3 Door is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Unconventional in every way possible and a style icon that derives its style from a historic model, the 2018 Mini 3 Door is one little compact that will make you fall in love with it the moment you step inside. A premium cabin, sporty performances and a design to remember, this Mini is the true statement you are trying to portray.This hatchback has 145,517 kms. It's pepper white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3 Door's trim level is Cooper S. The Cooper S adds a little extra on top of the base model. Options carry over from the previous trim and also includes white turn signals, push button start, power front seats, carbon fiber interior inserts, a firmer suspension, as well as more power from an upgraded engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Loaded Package, Wired Navigation Package, Essentials Package, 17 Inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Park Sensing System - Rear, Visibility Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Full with storage

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Firm

Security

Audio system security

Trim

Leatherette shift knob trim

Additional Features

Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Visibility Package
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 938 mm
Curb weight: 1,263 kg
Essentials Package
Overall Length: 3,858 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,215 mm
Overall height: 1,414 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,284 mm
Rear Leg Room: 783 mm
Overall Width: 1,727 mm
Max cargo capacity: 731 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,642 kg
Fuel Capacity: 44 L
Wheelbase: 2,495 mm
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
MINI Connected
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
17 inch Cosmos Spoke Aluminum Wheels
Park Sensing System - Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Cadillac XT5 Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT5 Sport 33,397 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Toyota Camry SE 77,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 - $88 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 - $88 B/W 121,200 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2018 MINI 3 Door