2018 Porsche Macan
AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats - $325 B/W
74,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028700
- Stock #: OB0471A
- VIN: WP1AA2A52JLB16340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47379 - Our Price is just $45999!
While Porsche is most associated with high performance sports cars, it is slowly being closely linked to high performance, luxury SUV's with extremely high capabilities. This 2018 Porsche Macan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The smaller of the two SUV's and still fresh to the car scene, this Porsche Macan is simply outstanding in all views. Excellent acceleration, outstanding on road handling, and a lavish interior with decadent options and luxurious surfaces. It is easily the top pick among performance SUV's and this is all due to that historic badge, and the quality fit and finish to the interior and drive-train.This SUV has 74,965 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Macan's trim level is AWD. This base model Porsche Macan will surely leave you speechless with its performance and standard fitted options. features include a powerful turbocharged engine with automatic start stop feature, a limited slip differential, front fog lamps, an 8 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, integrated navigation module, Bluetooth connectivity, SD Card/USB/AUX/iPod interface, SiriusXM satellite radio, power adjustable front seats with partial leather and Alcantara suede front upholstery, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, a back up camera and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Upholstery.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $324.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Trim
Leather upholstery
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Navigation
