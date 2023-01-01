Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Chevy Equinox LT AWD Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Media Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear mirror display and more! All of our vehicles come with a Verified CARFAX History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics. Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawas local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawas Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canadas image to provide you with Ottawas best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawas Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

36,415 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 10785207
  2. 10785207
  3. 10785207
  4. 10785207
  5. 10785207
  6. 10785207
  7. 10785207
  8. 10785207
  9. 10785207
  10. 10785207
  11. 10785207
  12. 10785207
  13. 10785207
  14. 10785207
  15. 10785207
  16. 10785207
  17. 10785207
  18. 10785207
  19. 10785207
  20. 10785207
  21. 10785207
  22. 10785207
  23. 10785207
  24. 10785207
  25. 10785207
  26. 10785207
  27. 10785207
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,415KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXUEV4K6165398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1820
  • Mileage 36,415 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevy Equinox LT AWD Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Media Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear mirror display and more! All of our vehicles come with a Verified CARFAX History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics. Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
GVWR: 2,100kg (4,630lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Departure angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 15 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear Vision Camera yes
Ground clearance (min): 175mm (6.9)
Horsepower: 170hp @ 5,600RPM
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior height: 1,661mm (65.4)
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.9mm x 86.4mm (2.91 x 3.40)
Curb weight: 1,578kg (3,479lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Rear legroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,313mm (51.7)
Interior cargo volume: 846 L (30 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,810 L (64 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,453mm (57.2)
Exterior length: 4,651mm (183.1)
Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 36,415 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 54,632 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 58,728 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox