2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,391KM
Used
VIN KM8K6CAA6KU352538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L325
- Mileage 58,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat!
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 58,391 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this KONA luxury is a wise choice. This trim received a power sunroof, voice recognition bluetooth controls, leather heated seats, a power drivers seat, forward collision wanting and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
2019 Hyundai KONA